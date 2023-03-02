Massacre of migrants, the prosecutor’s office opens a second file on the lack of assistance

The Prosecutor of Crotone has opened a second investigation file specifically on relief, parallel to the one opened immediately following the shipwreck. The Carabinieri have been charged with carrying out checks in order to identify any omissions and responsibilities; as reported by the Corriere della Serathe investigations concern the period between Saturday evening, when the migrant boat was spotted by Frontex, and Sunday dawn, when the boat crashed near the Calabrian coast of Picket fence of Cutro.

Currently the investigations to identify possible omissions in the rescue are carried out by unknown persons, and the comparison of hourly reconstructions and service communications.

Massacre of migrants, the Head of State visits Crotone to pay homage to the 16 survivors of the shipwreck and the victims

The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived at croton, to pay tribute to the victims of shipwreck of migrants in waters of Steccato di Cutro. The Head of State landed at the Sant’Anna airport of Isola Capo Rizzuto at approximately 11.00.

Migrant massacre, President Sergio Mattarella visits the survivors of the shipwreck

President Sergio Mattarellaafter landing, went to theSt. John of God hospital, where am I hospitalized 16 people. The Head of State was greeted upon his arrival by some applause at the entrance to the hospital, he was received by the extraordinary Commissioner of the Provincial Health Authority of Crotone, Simon Carboneand the medical director Lucius Cosentino who accompanied him on the wards. Among the 16 survivors there are 6 minors, one of whom is unaccompanied. “President, we ask that justice be done for those killed in the shipwreck“, one of the citizens shouted to Mattarella, when the Head of State arrived at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Shipwreck of migrants, the 64 coffins lined up in the Palasport of Crotone

Subscribe to the newsletter

