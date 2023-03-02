The National Electoral Institute (INE) invalidated the reform to the PRI statutes promoted by Alito Moreno who intends to extend his mandate as head of the national leadership of his political party and with that manage to preside over the party during the electoral process of presidential succession, as well as he also wanted to define all the candidacies, the multi-nominal lists of aldermen, deputies and senators, as well as those of governors and the presidential candidacy with or without an alliance.

With this now, Alito Moreno “must leave the leadership of the PRI on August 18 but before that he must issue a call for the renewal of his leadership. Alito can still challenge before the Federal Electoral Tribunal, which will determine the final ruling to validate or reject the reforms promoted by the current PRI leader.

However, the ruling of the Electoral Tribunal could have not only political-electoral consequences but even criminal ones that derive from this decision. In the first place, Alito Moreno would have an absolute loss of power, since in case of losing before the Tribunal, he would not be president of the PRI during the electoral process of presidential succession, therefore he would no longer be in negotiations with the PRIAN alliance. ; therefore, it would not be Alito who defines the candidacy lists across the country for his party, either, even his own multi-member Senate bid would collapse.

In that order of ideas, Alito would no longer be a “necessary ally” for the PRIAN; On the other hand, his internal detractors accuse him of “being a government comparsa”, but now without the PRI presidency and without being able to define candidacies, which PRI member is going to want to defend or at least accompany Alito Moreno in his media battle or even criminal? Alito would be left without allies in the PAN, and in the PRI his critics do not support him and his current group was going to distance himself from him faster than a straight line at 100 miles per hour, since he would go from being the monarch who distributed the candidacies and he wrote and erased the multiple lists to be a politician accused of corruption, organized crime and illicit enrichment.

And for those who believe in the PRIAN that Alito is a “government troupe”, they are convinced that by no longer being of use to the government, it would only serve as a media coup by being prosecuted, prosecuted and imprisoned for corruption. Therefore, if the Electoral Tribunal rules against Alito, there could be a chain where he leaves the PRI and ends up in jail. He loses the party, loses the definition of candidacies, therefore he will only serve the government or his detractors as the case may be, like a corrupt politician who ended up in jail.

Either way, for such a cynical and corrupt politician to end up in jail is fair and gives hope to a citizenry fed up with corruption and tired of the impunity of the political class. If García Luna was prosecuted in the United States, Alito Moreno could also be prosecuted and imprisoned in Mexico. Finally, on the subject of corruption, there is not much difference between the two characters, is there?