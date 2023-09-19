Government, new crackdown on migrants: detained for 18 months, repatriation centers in isolated places

They will be found in isolated places, under the control of the military. The new Repatriation Centers (CPR) announced by Giorgia Meloni after the latest crackdown on migrants could be built inside barracks and abandoned military areas, without excluding the possibility of tent cities. The Ministry of Defence, according to La Repubblica, will have 42.5 million euros available over three years to equip them.

“We will give a mandate to the Defense to create new CPRs in the shortest possible time which must be in places with very low population density and easily perimeters and surveillance”, explained Meloni, after the decision to increase the maximum limit of stay in the centers to 18 months . At the moment the law requires the State to release migrants who have spent six months in a CPR. The measures will be included in the South decree, which will be published shortly. The aim, said Meloni, is to “limit the number of women and men who, with an expulsion decree in their pocket, live freely in our country”.

“The ambassadors of those countries representing the largest illegal landing nationalities will be summoned,” he said yesterday. “Italy will ask them for maximum collaboration for the immediate repatriation of the irregulars, representing that, on other issues of mutual interest, it will offer them the same level of collaboration received”.

Another decree is also expected in the next council of ministers, with differentiated channels for women, children and under 14s accompanied by a crackdown on minors.