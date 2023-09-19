The health conditions of the President Emeritus of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, who turned 98 on 29 June, are becoming particularly critical. The former head of state has been presenting a particularly complex clinical picture for some time and in the last few hours the situation appears to have become further complicated.

Napolitano was a historic leader of the Italian Communist Party, President of the Chamber and Minister of the Interior, and the first President of the Republic to be elected for two terms. In his political career and in the institutions he went through all the most important and critical moments of Italian history: from the Liberation to the post-war period, up to the dissolution of the PCI, Tangentopoli and the Second Republic. Napolitano was a parliamentarian almost continuously from the second to the 12th legislature, from 1953 to 1996, skipping only the fourth. Within the Communist Party he was a reformist and then head of the “meliorist” current. Since the 1990s he has taken on more institutional roles and in 2006 he was elected head of state and was reconfirmed in 2013.