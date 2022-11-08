Less and less is missing for the launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Although the new generation still hides many secrets, one of the creatures that will be part of these deliveries was recently revealed and, best of all, is that you do not have to wait for next November 18 to catch it.

After a strange introduction, it was officially revealed to Gimmighoul, a ghost-type Pokémon that has two forms. One of these introduces us to the creature inside a treasure chest, and the other gives us the opportunity to see this pocket monster clutching a gold coin. This is description:

“The Gimmighouls hide inside very sturdy treasure chests. Although it serves as protection, the weight of the chest makes them move much slower and makes their travels more difficult. It’s quite common for people to mistake Chest Form Gimmighouls for treasure and take them home or sell them at an antique shop.”

Now if you don’t want to wait Scarlet & Violet to capture your very own Gimmighoul, you’ll be glad to know that in pokemon go you can already catch this creature. That’s right, in the mobile game you can already find Gimmighoul walking down your street.

Remember, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

I can’t wait for this generation anymore. After the hands-on, I still have several doubts, and I already want to have this delivery in my hands, not only to clarify my doubts, but to experience everything that Paldea has for us.

