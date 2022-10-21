The victims of the new tragedy that happened off the coast of Lampedusa are one and two years old. The two children, who were on a boat loaded with migrants headed for the Sicilian coast, died of severe burns after a strong explosion. The Port Authority that is bringing the 37 rescued to the Favarolo pier has no certainty about the dynamics of the accident. Among them also a refugee who was burned, is intubated and, according to what is learned, she is pregnant.

An investigation opened

An investigation was opened to determine what triggered the fire. At first the news of the explosion of a cylinder had spread, but if this had been the cause, the small boat would have sunk and the victims would have been much more numerous. Probably – but it will be up to the investigation to clarify it – one of the petrol cans that was the fuel supply went on fire.

The accusations

Aiding and abetting illegal immigration and death as a result of another crime. These are the crimes that are currently being advanced by the Public Prosecutor of Agrigento which, with the acting officer Salvatore Vella, is coordinating the investigation opened by the Coast Guard. The chief prosecutor is coordinating the general command of the Capitaneria, the Coast Guard of Lampedusa and the Flying Squad which is 365 days a year present on the island. “There are two very small children who died and several were injured – confirms the chief prosecutor, acting, Salvatore Vella -. The migrants were transferred to the rescue units and the small boat was left adrift still floating ». No one is certain of what happened on that cart of the sea, but the fact that the small boat was left adrift still floating is indicative of the fact that there could not have been an explosion on the boat. However, it will be up to the investigation, which has just been opened, to clarify what caused the fire on board.

The appeal of the mayor of Lampedusa

“This is becoming a nightmare. It is no longer possible to welcome dead people. I have been mayor for 100 days and I have already had to receive five victims. Europe must do something immediately, it is no longer possible to make people die in the Mediterranean ». To tell the Adnkronos is the mayor of Lampedusa, Filippo Mannino, after yet another journey of hope turned into tragedy.

The bodies of two very small children were found on board a small boat intercepted off the island by the men of the Port Authority. «According to initial information they should be one or two years old – says the mayor -. A huge tragedy ». On the cart of the sea also a seriously burned person.

In recent weeks, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the Lampedusa massacre of 3 October 2013, in which 368 people lost their lives, the mayor had launched a provocation. In front of the monument which has become a symbol of hospitality, the Door of Europe, in the presence of the former president of the Chamber Roberto Fico, said: “I have come to think that the right place for this door is no longer Lampedusa, we should bring it to the heart of Europe, at the entrance to the European Parliament. Maybe seeing her every day could prompt reflection, recall an urgency. Immigration is a European problem and requires a European response. Now”.