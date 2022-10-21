Zaniolo screaming goal in training on the eve of Rome-Naples

Nicolò Zaniolo scores a beautiful goal a Pietro Boer during a training session of the Rome. The Giallorossi striker posted the video in his Instagram stories.

Zaniolo and that goal at the Olimpico in Rome-Naples

THE Roma fans hope it is a good omen in view of the match that will be played at the Olimpico on Sunday evening (8.45 pm) against Naples by Luciano Spallettileaders of Serie A (with 4 points on the team of Mourinho): the number 22 is looking for the first goal in this league and his last goal scored at the Olympic Stadium in Serie A is of the 2019/2020 season in the match against the Neapolitans …

