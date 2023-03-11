“The rules contained in the migrant decree approved in Cutro aim to hit not only the smugglers, who are the material executors, but also those who organize the crossings putting human lives at risk”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the sidelines of the final day of the second edition of LetExpo, the event dedicated to transport and sustainable logistics taking place at Veronafiere from 8 to 11 March.

“As we have in fact anticipated, we are also committed to countering those who work outside the Italian borders – continued Tajani – and at the same time we want to adopt a policy that favors regular immigration and the training of those who will work in our country. This is an important aspect because we are aware that our companies, including those in the logistics sector, need workers, both in the industrial sector and in the services and agricultural sectors”.

Another relevant element of the Meloni government’s policy is collaboration with the countries from which the migrants come, added Tajani: “The most virtuous countries, or those that will make agreements with us, that will take back the illegal immigrants and that will carry out preventive actions of irregular immigration, presenting the serious risks that this entails, will have reserved a greater number of regular migrants who will be able to come to work in our country. This process – concluded the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – will also see the involvement of companies and therefore of employers, so that legal immigrants who arrive in Italy can already know what job they are going to do. This is a position of great willingness on the part of our country, but we will maintain the hard line against human traffickers”.