Editorial | The housing association should not compromise on safety

The property owner is responsible for sanding the yard area, and neglecting maintenance can result in a big bill. Slipping in the yard of a housing association is no small matter.

OFa young woman slipped in the yard of a housing association, hit her head and lost her ability to work. The district court ordered payment compensation of more than two million euros to secure the woman’s livelihood for the rest of her life. The court found that the property owner had neglected his maintenance obligations in sanding the yard.

For a young person who has just finished his studies, being unable to work for the rest of his life is a huge human tragedy.

The case is also a serious reminder of the importance of property maintenance and the obligation of building societies and other property owners to take care of the safety of the property and yard areas.

After an accident, the housing association may be liable for compensation if, for example, there has been a compromise on combating slipperiness. The compensation amounts can be surprisingly high, and at least they are many times compared to the prices of sandbags or the fees charged by the maintenance company.

In most cases, injuries caused by a slip are temporary. The compensation amounts paid for a broken ankle or wrist are moderate. However, there is always the possibility that the damage will be unreasonably heavy in human and financial terms.

STens of thousands of slips requiring medical attention occur in Uomi every winter, and as climate change progresses, they are becoming an even bigger problem. The days of slippery weather are becoming more common in a large part of Finland, as the temperature fluctuates more and more often on both sides of zero.

It is difficult to define the price of the health effects of climate change, and they have not been evaluated in Finland so far. Winter slips alone are estimated to generate annual costs of around 1.4 billion euros.

Neither housing associations, single-family residents nor society can afford to compromise on safe movement. Property owners can prevent winter accidents by sandblasting their areas and ensuring that snow does not fall from the roof or ice on pedestrians’ necks.

Society must take care of comprehensive planning. More of it would be needed both for winter maintenance and for planning buildings.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.