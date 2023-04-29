Civitavecchia is the port assigned to Ocean Viking. On board the Sos Mediterranee ship there are 168 migrants, rescued in less than 7 hours in the Maltese Sar area. Among them also 7 women, 4 children and about 20 unaccompanied minors. At sea for days and dehydrated migrants will be able to reach the safe port of disembarkation assigned in 72 hours. “It is 942 kilometers away: 3 days of navigation – they say from Sos Mediterranee -. We fear that other lives may be at risk in the central Mediterranean as we sail north”.