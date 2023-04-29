Valve recently updated their client, Steam. This update has introduced a series of tricks and new functions, such as the request and immediately appreciated possibility of taking notes in your games. At the same time, however, there are features that have not been included although in high demand: one of these has (probably again) become a meme on the Steam subreddit. Let’s talk about the possibility of sort library games and change their display name.

As you can see in the memes below, based on the Spongebob animated series, a user jokingly complained about this lack, receiving the support of over two thousand people via Likes and over 130 comments on the Steam subreddit.

The problem is that in various situations, in case you own several games of a saga, these are not actually in chronological plot order, as they appear in alphabetical order by default. The proposed example is that of Yakuza and Judment (which are on sale along with many other SEGA games right now). With Yakuza Kiwami (the issue “1”) ending under the sixth chapter. Considering that the saga has now changed its name in the West and is called Like a Dragon, games like Ishin! end up at the top: this will be a problem for future chapters.

This is a specific example, but in general, fans don’t like having so little control over their library. Whereas it is already possible to divide games into “Collections” (basically folders or lists), sorry that Steam doesn’t allow you to give “the coup de grace” to everything and change the order of the games in some way.

You can of course define other methods to sort the list of the games in a collection, such as the release date, but even in this case it doesn’t always solve the problems: for example the release date on Steam of Yakuza Like a Dragon (which is number 7 of the saga) is before the date of Yakuza 6 release.

We will probably have to wait a little longer and hope that in the future Valve decides to give the possibility of freely ordering one’s games within a collection.