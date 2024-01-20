Dozens of migrants, including Hondurans and foreigners, began to gather, on January 19, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras, with the idea of ​​leaving this Saturday in a caravan for the United States.

The migrants, including men, women and many children, some under five years old, They began to arrive at the Metropolitan Central of San Pedro Sula, the second most important city in Honduras..

A Venezuelan migrant, who said he is traveling alone, pointed out that he left his country because “there are no job opportunities” and that his goal is “to get to the United States.”

Similar answers were given by three Hondurans who claimed to be from Aramecina, department of Valle, in southern Honduras, bordering El Salvador.

A woman from Jesús de Otoro, department of Intibucá, in western Honduras, indicated that she is leaving her country because “there is no job” and he wants “the best” for his “two children”, those he is leaving with other family members.

Initially, the majority of migrants were resting in a green area of ​​the Metropolitan Central, located on the edge of a boulevard at the southern end of San Pedro Sula, but a rain forced them to move to indoor spaces in the same bus terminal.

Some of the Honduran migrants carried flags of their country in turquoise blue and whitewith five stars, representing five of the Central American countries that became independent from the Spanish Crown on September 15, 1821 (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua).

The migrants, mostly equipped with a backpack, did not know if they would leave in a caravan, on foot, or in buses, nor through which border point with Guatemala they planned to leave.

From San Pedro Sula, the closest border point they have is that of Corinto, in the department of CortésNorth, less than 100 kilometers.

The second is that of Hot waterdepartment of Ocotepeque, west, bordering Guatemala and El Salvador, located more than 220 kilometers from San Pedro Sula.

Honduras also receives migrants from Central America.

According to human rights organizations, Every day between 700 and 1,000 Hondurans leave their country due to lack of employment and insecuritywith criminal violence that leaves at least ten dead every day.

The Central American country is also a transit point for thousands of migrants from South America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

The state National Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras (Conadeh) indicated, on January 14, that At least 5,709 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, entered Honduras irregularly in the first week of January.

Of the 5,709 registered migrants, 1,130 are from Venezuela and 948 from Cuba, while the rest of other countries, Conadeh reported in a statement.

He also pointed out that, between 2010 and so far in 2024, 870,940 migrants passed through Honduras, coming from the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Africa and Asia.

Of that figure, 733,901, representing 84%, did so between 2022 and 2023, adds the humanitarian agency report



EFE

