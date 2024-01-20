Inclusion allowance, here's how to get it. All the requirements

The Inclusion Allowance debuts in January with an average benefit of 635 euros for approximately 500,000 families. THE first payments will be carried out on the 26th of this month, exceeding by around 100 euros the Basic income. This measure, combined with the support for training and work launched in September for those who can be activated, will definitively replace the citizen's income.

The Inclusion Allowance provides a basic amount of 500 euros for families with minors, elderly people, disabled And disadvantaged individualswith the possibility of increases.

Below is the payment schedule based on the date of submission of the applications and the positive outcome of the investigation:

Applications by 7 January 2024 with PAD signed by the same date: payments from 26 January 2024. Questions from February onwards: the first payment occurs on the 15th of the month following the subscription of the PAD, followed by monthly payments on the 27th of each month.

The Inclusion Allowance it is intended for families with at least one member with a disability, minors, elderly people aged at least 60 or in disadvantaged situations assisted by social and health services. The benefit is determined by considering an equivalence scale based on the components in these conditions, as well as on the component that performs care functions.

To be entitled to the allowance, the family unit must meet the following economic and income requirements:

Lower family income to 6,000 euros per year multiplied by the equivalence scale parameter.

Capital requirements include:

Real estate assets for IMU purposes (excluding the home) not exceeding 30,000 euros.

Movable assets not exceeding 6,000 euros, increased for each component following the first.

Absence of vehicles with higher engine capacity or tax breaks provided for people with disabilities.

Absence of ships, pleasure boats and aircraft of any type.

