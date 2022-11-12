Migrants, Paris warns Rome. “If Italy persists, there will be consequences,” the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, said in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’. France therefore warns our country after refusing to welcome the Ocean Viking.

Colonna, denounces Italy’s “lack of humanity”, in reference to the story of the ship that eventually docked in Toulon, France. “The decision is shocking. These methods are not acceptable. It is a huge disappointment”, says the head of French diplomacy.

The French minister then adds, “that there will be consequences if Italy persists in this attitude … Italy does not respect either international law or maritime law. The rule is that of the nearest safe port: the ship it was close to the Italian coast, “he says.