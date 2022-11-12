Ecuadorian soccer player Byron Castillogreat protagonist of his team in recent months due to the fact that both Chile and Peru demanded his irregular alignment, considering that he had been born in Colombia, he left the field of play in the 35th minute of the match that faced Ecuador against Iraq in the Cívitas Metropolitan of Madrid.

Castle, hopeless

Photo: GolTV Screenshots

This Saturday the right-back received a hard down tackle, with both legs, from the Iraqi Alai Hussain when Byron rushed the baseline.

After being treated for several minutes by doctors by getting his left foot hooked in the actionhad to retire to changing rooms.

His place was taken by Robert Arboleda. A Byron Castillo that, according to the Ecuadorian ambassador in Qatar, will not be on the final list of coach Gustavo Alfaro for the World Cup and that he will announce on Monday, November 14, one day before traveling to Doha.

“Unfortunately Byron is not coming. It would be the finishing touch for Byron to come and score a goalbut unfortunately, the news we have is that he is not coming,” said Pascual Del Cioppo in an interview on the television program “Hechos de Impacto.”

According to the diplomat, “it is a decision that the Federation has taken, most likely to avoid future problems” with the Mexican Lion player, the protagonist of a battle in the offices between Ecuador, Chile and Peru over the authenticity of the documents with which he was registered as Ecuadorian when, in reality, they claimed, he was born in Colombia.

Finally, the Sports Arbitration Court (TAS) confirmed last Tuesday the presence of Ecuador in the World Cup while sanctioning the ‘tri’ with the loss of three points for the upcoming South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Oblivious to this whole situation, Alfaro put him in the starting lineup, but he could only play the first 35 minutes of the game.

SPORTS

*With EFE

