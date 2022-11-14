In Italy anyone can access health care for free, even foreigners without a residence permit. A right, guaranteed by the National Health Service, which according to 49% of Italians must continue to be insured. This is what emerges from an Ipsos survey commissioned by Amref, conducted between 11 and 17 October on a sample of 800 people representative of the Italian population, of which Adnkronos Health anticipates the chapter dedicated to the health aspect.

The survey also shows that only 1 in 4 Italians know that anyone in Italy, even illegal foreigners, can always be treated for free. In a subsequent question, once the free and universality of the NHS has been explained for anyone in Italy, he asks: “Would it be right to limit the right to free treatment for foreigners, even irregular ones?”. Well: 25% answer “not at all fair” to limit it and 24% “not fair”, while 15% think it is “very fair” and 29% “fair enough”, while 7% of the sample “don’t know” .

“The principle of universality, to which part of the survey refers, reminds us that in Italy even foreigners without a residence permit can have access to treatment for free. This is a cardinal principle, of which we must be proud. principle of civilization “, comments Guglielmo Micucci, Director of Amref Health Africa-Italy to Adnkronos Salute.

The survey entitled ‘Africa and Health: the opinion of Italians’ – which will be fully disseminated in the next few days – addresses other topical issues, such as the relationship between environment and health; the international priorities that the new government should consider; the issue of vaccines and the commitment of high-income countries to low and middle-income countries; the threats perceived by Italians due to climate change.

“In this Ipsos survey dedicated to health and Africa – continues Micucci – we wanted to understand the perception of our health system. A heritage of values ​​and knowledge to be preserved and improved, of course, but never to be taken for granted. We can. to tell, even with just one example: Italy spends around 2,000 euros each year on healthcare, South Sudan spends around 20 euros. Obviously, inadequate investments leave room for deaths and diseases that could easily be prevented. Today we cannot no longer allow us to disregard these inequalities in health “.

“Ebola, and even more strongly Covid-19, have taught us that health is a good that has no borders, which should push us to take into account these differences between countries and encourage us to collaborate”, he warns.