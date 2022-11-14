The four arrested for the murder of Angelo Bonomelli said that their intention was only to stun him

They would try to sedate Angelo Bonomelli, an 80-year-old businessman from Bergamo, in an attempt to rob him of the clock. These are the words of Matteo and Luigi Gherardi, son and father of 33 and 68, Jasmine Gervasoni of 23 and friend Omar Poretti of 24, the four accused of homocide volunteer, robbery and self-laundering.

Reconstruction of the facts. On the morning of Tuesday 8 November, the Carabinieri found the lifeless body by Angelo Bonomelli, locked in his car that was parked in the industrial area of ​​Entratico, in the Bergamo area.

Subsequent investigations confirmed that the death had come for anoverdose of psychotropic drugs and that the same had been administered to him by four people. The latter were tracked thanks to the images of the surveillance cameras of a tobacconist’s bar in the area.

Matteo and Luigi Gherardison and father aged 33 and 68, Jasmine Gervasoni 23 years old and friend Omar Poretti 24 years old, all names known to the police for drug crimes, scams and robberies, had made an appointment with the man to talk about work.

To be precise, they wanted to start a speech for a possible relaunch of Villa Ortensiethe four-star hotel that the 80-year-old had been running for years.

Their goal, however, was anything but. So they put a few drops of Rivotrila powerful psychotropic drug used against epilepsy, with the intent to make him lose consciousness.

However, something went wrong and the 80-year-old felt ill. After losing consciousness, the four loaded him into their car and took him to the industrial area of ​​the town. Here then they would have it robbed of your personal effects e abandoned.

The depositions of the killers by Angelo Bonomelli

The prosecutor’s office said the arrest of the 4 accused has been validated and an autopsy was ordered for Angelo Bonomelli. Autopsy which will probably confirm the causes of the 80-year-old’s death.

In the meantime it has taken place the interrogation for the validation of the arrests and the depositions of the 4 accused all converge in the same direction.

They have told that they just wanted to stun the elderly man, in order to steal his watch (a Longines gold worth around 1000 euros). It was not their intention to kill him. So much so that, as they repeated, after leaving they are also passed to check and he was still breathing. “He looked like he was sleeping,” they admitted.

The defendants, through their lawyers, requested that they be given house arrest, but the judge rejected the request and confirmed the measure in prison.