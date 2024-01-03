It went viral on social media the act of solidarity that a TikTok user had with a migrant family. The platform user @victoriavanna gave them shelter in a hotel and took care of covering their needs.

Victoria relates that The family lived under a bridge in extreme conditions, such as the cold of the season, In the video you can see the family members wrapped in blankets, in front of a supermarket cart and carrying some food. Moved by their situation, the user decided to help them.

He got a hotel room for the five members of the family, which is made up of two children, two young people and the mother. Through Instagram, she made the story of this family known, attracting the attention of Glam House, whose stylist, Liz, He offered to cut their hair for free.

In the video, you can see the family's transformation after their visit to the beauty salon. Victoria highlights the sweetness and gratitude of the family, who despite adversity keep smiles on her faces.

But that was not all the support, Victoria joined the beauty salon orThey organized a collection center on the premises, where people donated clothes and other items for the family. Likewise, Victoria's best friend gave Christmas gifts for each of the members, a gesture that both the family and Victoria appreciated.

Similarly, Victoria started a GoFundMe campaign called “A family in need”, with the initial goal of reaching US$5,000. In a later video, the user commented that surprisingly, In just two days, they raised US$13,000, almost triple the initial goal.

With these funds, the family was able to purchase essential items, and Victoria is not stopping there, she is exploring job opportunities for the family, showing the matriarch, Wendy, who has created an Instagram account to be contacted as a housekeeper in the Houston area.

Thank you to everyone who donated, shared, liked or reposted. Every little thing counts and yall are showing up and showing so much love for this family 🤍🙏 All glory to God for bringing us together to be able to change their lives. Link to their gofund me is in my bio. Wendys instagram to book a cleaning is @ cleaningsbywendy on IG!

The story went viral on the networks, and the family was already interviewed by media outlets seeking to share the change they had, while in the video the comments of gratitude towards Victoria were immediate.