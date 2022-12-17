Migrant dies after falling from a fence at the border when he was with his wife and son

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The minor was not injured and the woman is recovering at a San Diego hospital.
December 16, 2022, 09:18 PM
A man died in the early hours of last Wednesday after he fell from one of the walls on the Mexico-California border.
The event happened more exactly at the border barrier located between Tijuana (Mexico) and San Diego (United States). about 2 miles east of the Pacific Ocean, according to Border Report.
According to the same media, the 50-year-old man who was a native of India, scaled the wall that measures approximately 9.14 meters while He had his three-year-old son in his arms, also in the company of his wife.
According to the report delivered by the Tijuana Police, the accident occurred when the whole family fell to the ground, but the reasons for the fall are unknown so far.
In addition, it was learned that the man and the minor fell on the Mexican side, but the wife and mother fell on US soil.
The man was the only one who died, since the wife only suffered injuries and is in a hospital in the city of San Diego, while the child suffered no injuries.
Secondly, the Tijuana Migrant Affairs Office, iHe reported that the family was part of a group of about 40 migrants who were trying to cross the border into US territory.
