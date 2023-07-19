Midfielder Luis Muñoz is Cartagena’s fifth signing for next season. The albinegro team made official this Tuesday the incorporation of the 26-year-old footballer. A youth squad player and always playing an important role at Málaga, he arrives free after the club’s relegation to the First RFEF and signs until 2025.

An exquisite youth player since he was a child, captain and much loved by the Malaguista fans, Luis Muñoz experienced an absolutely traumatic year this past season with Málaga’s relegation to the RFEF First Division. This malaguista from cradle is a long-distance player and he gave a very high level until he lowered it in October 2021, due to a serious injury to the crusader.

As a child, Luis Muñoz began to play as a midfielder. And little by little he positioned himself as a central defender and even as a right-back. His debut in the Málaga first team, in 2016 and at the Camp Nou, was in fact in the latter position. He had to cover Neymar. Very versatile, he alternated those positions until in the last few seasons he reached his peak in physical form, jumped up and acted as ‘8’, being a good link between defense and attack.

More than a hundred matches in the category endorse Luis Muñoz. The man from Malaga is the fifth reinforcement for Cartagena after Hevel, Verdú, Juan Carlos Real and Lautaro.