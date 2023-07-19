“From tomorrow, at 2 pm, a public utility number will be active, the 1500a number that had been active during the pandemic emergency, a number to inquire about heatto remind the precautions to be observed, but also above all a number that can indicate to citizens that they need it the nearest health facilities where they live and where to go”. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, a guest on Tg1 at 8 pm, illustrating the initiatives put in place to deal with the heat wave emergency.

“We recommend do not go to the emergency room unless there is a really serious situation – adds Schillaci – We have strengthened territorial medicine, we have reactivated the Uscars, the mobile units that had been very important during the pandemic period, to improve home care and we have strengthened the medical guard “.

The number active from 8 to 20

To better manage the strong heat wave, the 1500 – explains the Ministry of Health in a note – is available to citizens for information on how to behave to protect themselves from the heat and useful information on social and health services present on the national territory. Will be active every day from 8 to 20. In this first phase, citizens will be answered by qualified and trained ministry personnel, pending the conclusion of the procedures with the MEF for the reassignment of the outsourced service.

The 1500 is added to the other provisions adopted by the Ministry of Health for the hot plan: daily update of the hot bulletins, which citizens can consult on the ministry website; decalogue with the behaviors to adopt to protect yourself from the heat; recommendations to the Regions to strengthen assistance.

“Situation under control”

“The situation – assures Schillaci – is absolutely under control, also thanks to the contribution that citizens are making”. The “decalogue posted online with useful advice to follow”, to protect yourself from the extreme heat of these days, such as “drinking a lot, at least a liter and a half of water a day, avoid going out during the hottest hours, between 11 and 18, and try to have proper nutrition, especially to eat fresh fruit and vegetables. And obviously to protect the most fragile people, who are the elderly and children”.