Middle East Exceptional series of terrorist attacks shakes Israel – Prime Minister urges people to carry a gun

The jihadist organization Isis has taken some of the attacks in its name. The scholar believes new attacks are expected during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tel Aviv

In Israel has experienced an exceptional series of terrorist attacks this week. In three attacks, 11 people have died in seven days, in addition to which the perpetrators of all the attacks have been killed.

The attacks have further exacerbated the gap between ethnic groups.

“I’m not just leaving my home, I’m afraid of Arabs,” he said Ziv Hakimi In a demonstration organized by the right wing of Israel on Wednesday near the Ministry of Defense building in Tel Aviv.

The most concerned Israelis are already talking about the third intifada, the Palestinian uprising against Israel. However, the authorities have calmed the situation. Police have increased their readiness to their highest level and more than a thousand soldiers have been ordered to support the police.

About 20 percent of Israel’s population is Palestinian.

Tuesday five people died in a terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish settlement just a few kilometers east of Tel Aviv.

A 27-year-old Palestinian man on a motorcycle shot dead two Ukrainian men sitting in front of a shop, a chauffeur-driven car driver, a man who was on an evening walk with his son and a police officer who was a Christian Israeli Arab.

On Sunday, two armed men shot dead two Israeli police in Hadera in northern Israel. Last week, a Isis supporter, a former teacher, stabbed three people to death and drove a cyclist to the town of Beersheba in southern Israel.

The Jihadist organization Isis has taken the names of the attacks on Hadera and Beersheba. The perpetrators of the attacks were Israeli Palestinians. The attack on Bnei Brak has not been taken by any group or community. According to the investigators, the perpetrators did not know each other, they chose their victims at random and the attacks were not organized, but the perpetrators were “lone wolves”.

Wednesday In addition to Hakim, his wife Shachar, and their 1-, 4-, and 7-year-old children, a handful of people waved Israeli flags during the demonstration.

Demonstrators ’demands for“ revenge ”and claims of“ prime minister’s danger to Israel ”represent only a fraction of the views of ordinary Israelis. Israeli policymakers have responded to the attacks with heavy security measures.

Israeli security forces have arrested dozens of Palestinians and killed at least three terrorist suspects in the occupied territory of the northern West Bank.

Politicians and scholars still anticipate new attacks, especially as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Pesach celebration and the Christian Passover. During Ramadan, unrest has often arisen in Israel and Palestine.

The celebration of Ramadan began on April 1st.

The applicants’ family is not reassured by the security measures of the decision-makers. According to Hakim, who runs the restaurant, insecurity is also evident in their business, as people are not afraid to go out to eat.

However, the atmosphere in Tel Aviv does not seem very exceptional, as the streets are crowded, there are a lot of people in public spaces ranging from parks to shopping malls.

“The Prime Minister for the exchange and immediately. We need Bibin, ”says Ziv Hakimi, referring to the former Israeli prime minister Benjamin to Netanyahu. He thought Netanyahu had the right grip.

A protester standing next to him compares the current prime minister Naphtali Bennett President of the United States To Joe Biden.

“Both unavailable,” he commented.

Israel experienced a similar wave of individual terrorist attacks from October 2015 to March 2016. At that time, 38 people were killed in the attacks, which were named after the stabbing fada, and 235 Palestinians were killed in counter-attacks by Israeli security forces.

The Institute researcher at the National Security Studies (INSS) incubator Kobi Michael believes that new attacks are expected.

“It’s understandable that people are scared after three terrorist attacks in seven days,” he tells HS.

A new blow came as early as Thursday when a Palestinian man wounded an Israeli fellow passenger on a bus in the West Bank with a screwdriver.

“The problem now is the easy availability of weapons, which is why these attacks are becoming so deadly,” he says.

There are guns on all sides, as the perpetrator of the Beersheba attack was shot to death by a bus driver who was killed on the scene.

A screwdriver striker was shot dead by an armed bus passenger. Prime Minister Bennett has called on all gun license holders to carry a gun.

INSS According to Michael, there are both religious and political reasons behind the terrorist attacks.

“Hamas wants to keep Gaza calm at a time when the situation in the West Bank is escalating,” he says.

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist organization that aims to destroy the state of Israel.

Palestinian president representing the more moderate Fatah party Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack on Bnei Brak at the same time as dozens of Palestinians showed their support for the militant’s act in his hometown in the West Bank.

“The president condemns the killings of Israeli civilians and stresses that the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only exacerbate the situation,” Abbas’s office said in a statement.