Italians who decide to celebrate mid-August at home by organizing the traditional family lunch will spend this year on average the 10.7% more than last year. Those who instead opt for the restaurant will have to take into account an additional expense of around + 5.3% on 2022. This is the estimate of Assoutenti based on Istat data.

Considering a home-cooked lunch for 8 people, with the same consumption, the cost rises by around 22 euros compared to last year, according to Assoutenti. Out of a potential audience of 15 million families, the overall burden would be equal to 330 million euros. This is because they register in Italy very strong price increases in the entire food sector: the highest increase is that of sugar, whose prices rise on average by 47.3% compared to last year. Olive oil goes up by 30.6%, potatoes by 26.9%, rice by 26.7%, tomatoes by 25%, salad by 15.5%. Fresh vegetables rise on average by 19.8%, fruit by 13.8% with peaks of 24.3% for oranges, 20.8% for stone fruit. Ice creams mark a +16.2% on an annual basis.

Particularly salty this summer, highlights the association, are sodas and beverages: carbonated ones increase on average by 18.8%, soft drinks by 16.9%. The prices of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beers go up by 17.8% (+12.8% for alcoholic ones), fruit juices by 14.9%, mineral water by 10.7%. Meat price lists grow by only 6.2%, but on average 11.6% more is spent on frozen fish than last year, +18.6% for preserved milk, +12.5% ​​for yoghurt, +18.1% for processed cheeses. Ready meals increased by 10.1%, sauces and condiments by 10.5%, packaged pastry products by 14.3%. It won’t be better for those who choose the restaurant for mid-August lunch today: rates in the catering sector have in fact undergone an average increase of 5.3% compared to last year, with peaks of 14.5% in Viterbo, 12.1% in Brindisi, 11.2% in Benevento.