Tuesday, August 15, 2023



| Updated 01:00 a.m.

The actor Pepón Nieto (Marbella, 1967) received this Monday night the Award of the 53rd San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival after the performance of ‘The Comedy of Errors’ (10:30 p.m.) by William Shakespeare, a production in which he stars, directed by Andrés Lima. The play is a co-production of the International Classical Theater Festival of Mérida and Mitxolobo. A sitcom devised by the burlesque Shakespeare that places the action in antiquity, although it could well take place in any British villa contemporary to the author.

The actor already commented in an interview prior to LA VERDAD that receiving this recognition from “a very important benchmark” such as the San Javier Festival is a great satisfaction. «I am very happy because I have come to San Javier several times and I have always had a lot of fun and I have had a great time on stage. So it is an honor and I hope to live up to it.” Nieto also highlights the fact that theater is very popular in the Region of Murcia. “I can say that the public goes massively to the theater,” celebrates the man from Malaga, who has on tour, in addition to ‘La comedia de los errores’, the show ‘Oh, Carmela!’, with María Adánez.

‘The Comedy of Errors’, one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known works and also one of the funniest, by Shakespeare, is a plot riddled with entanglements and confusion that unleashes laughter among the public, as happened last night in San Javier. A pure amusement.