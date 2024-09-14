Without much surprise, Microsoft is reportedly banking heavily on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to increase Game Pass subscribers This was reported by journalist Tom Warren of The Verge, to whom some internal sources confided the Redmond company’s hopes for the beneficial effects of the new Call of Duty for its subscription service.

Gamble

But there’s more. According to Warren, the company has long debated whether or not to put Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass. Microsoft finally decided to “gamble” to push up the number of subscribers during a holiday season that promises to be a busy one for new Xbox games, with next year looking even more promising in that regard.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the first title in the series to launch immediately on a subscription service as well. Many have linked this to the price increases for Game Pass subscription tiers, which were reportedly adjusted upwards in anticipation of the surge in interest in the service generated by the new Call of Duty. As of February 2024, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass had a total of 34 million paid subscribers, split across its three price tiers.

It’s no surprise that Microsoft is hoping Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a huge impact on Game Pass, considering we’re talking about one of the strongest video game series on the market in yearsIt remains to be seen how many will actually choose to subscribe, rather than purchasing the game individually, and how many will remain subscribers after a few months.