What's the weather like: guests and previews of today's episode, 14 January 2024

This evening, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 7.30 pm on Nove, the new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio will be broadcast, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni and many Italian and international guests. But let's see together all the previews and guests of today, January 14, of Che tempo che fa 2023-2024.

Previews and guests

Guests of the episode Pope Francis, Roberto Mancini, Leonardo Pieraccioni and Colapesce Dimartino. And again, Roberto Burioni, Massimo Giannini, Michele Serra, Nello Scavo and Annalisa Cuzzocrea. For “Il Tavolo”, in addition to the usual Frassica, Maionchi, Signora Coriandoli, Paolantoni and Pantani, there will be Benedetta Pilato, Enzo Miccio, Maccio Capatonda, Gabriele Cirilli, Simona Ventura and once again Colapesce Dimartino.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fabio Fazio's program on TV, Che tempo che fa, broadcast today, January 14th? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.