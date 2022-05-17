All fans of Microsoft Flight Simulator and not only that, they were looking forward to this moment, the day when our country becomes extremely realistic within the simulator. With the World Update 9 in fact, Italy and Malta are updated, further raising the level of photogrammetry and relying on ad hoc modeled elements.

The update is available for free to anyone who owns the game and also on the Game Pass where, once downloaded, the update will already be installed. Update 9 therefore contains:

4 handmade airports (Palermo Airport, Sondrio Airport, Marina di Campo and Bolzano)

Improved details for 100 more airports

94 points of interest in Italy

11 points of interest in Malta

3 bush trips

3 discovery flights

3 new landing challenges

Even most of the Italian territory, with twenty main cities, now has a greater number of satellite data, which gives the title its extreme realism. Let’s not forget, however, that the DLC dedicated to Top Gun: Maverik will also arrive on May 25, so get ready to speed over your cities with a flaming F-14.

Source: Xbox