Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, again, victim of a ‘prank joke’ at Juventus

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, again, victim of 'prank joke' in Juventus

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, during the last Juventus training session.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, during the last Juventus training session.

The Colombian continues to be the protagonist of the most unique videos of the Italian team.

Although in Juventus there is not much to celebrate, after closing its first season without titles in the last 11 years, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado continues to give his ‘touch of happiness’ to the ‘bianconero’ team.

After a video of him throwing a ball to his partner Manuel Locatelli went viral, now Cuadrado is the protagonist for one more “joke”. In this case, with the team’s top scorer, Álvaro Morata.

(Don’t stop reading: Byron Castillo, from Ecuador, on whether he is Colombian: ‘I knew I was going to leave’).

‘The Square Sprinkler’

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, again, victim of a 'prank joke' at Juventus

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, during the last Juventus training session.

In a video posted by Juventus on his TikTok account, Cuadrado is seen sharing with Morata during a recent training session.

amid laughter, the Spaniard pushes the Colombian towards a lit sprinkler that, as Morata expected, managed to wet the man born in Necoclí.

Contrary to the ‘joke’ with Locatelli, they both end up smiling.

SPORTS

