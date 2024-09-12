We are back to the trend that continues to attack the gaming industry: more layoffs. This time Microsoft was the company that revealed that it had cut 650 employees in its video game division.

According to reports, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the affected staff this time are more closely tied to the corporate sector and support, so we won’t see cancellations of video games, consoles and so on within Microsoft.

According to Phil Spencer, the goal is to align the structure of his post-acquisition team and organize the business for long-term success.

The topic of business management and the effects on other teams was also touched upon, as well as adapting to changing priorities. All of this while managing the life cycle and performance of the games.

Ultimately, Uncle Phil wants all sectors to be aligned and seek sustainable growth so that all development studios and business units can be better supported.

It should be remembered that Microsoft’s strategy for Xbox right now is to attract more subscribers to its services like Game Pass, but it remains to be seen what else can happen with its other platforms.

We also recommend: Xbox Game Pass: “Core” and “Standard” subscribers will have to wait 1 year for exclusives

Microsoft had 1,900 layoffs in its video game division by early 2024

It should be remembered that at the beginning of 2024, it was announced that Microsoft had 1,900 layoffs in its video game division. This led to the closure of Tango Gameworks and other Bethesda studios.

Now we just have to wait and see which sector will be the most affected. The only good thing is that there will be no studio closures or project cancellations, which means that developers are safe, but the ones who seem likely to leave are the white-collar executives.

We’ll see what happens with Microsoft in the coming months, as the end of the year is coming and it seems that they are going to be busy. What do you think about this situation that afflicts the world of video games? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.