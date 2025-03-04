Víctor Ábalos, the son of the former Minister of Transportation charged for alleged crimes of corruption in the Supreme Court has been disconnected this morning before the magistrate Leopoldo Puente who investigates his father for crimes of corruption of his activities. «My father is … of his family and me from mine. I have nothing to do with politics, ”he said, according to legal sources present in his appearance.

The politician’s son has come to the high court in the round of up to 17 witnesses statements ordered by the instructor magistrate, although he has complained, according to present sources, of feeling investigated. On February 4, when he quoted him as a witness, Judge Puente also ordered the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to make a patrimonial report on Ábalos and his son, looking for information on real estate, vehicles and accounts of both, as well as his eventual participation in commercial entities such as administrators, partners or participants. The judge would have responded that he is not being investigated, but that he has only made an approach to his patrimonial situation, as well as he has confirmed that his phone is not intervened, although it is possible that he has communicated with people whose communications do review the police forces.

Víctor Ábalos has recognized before the magistrate that he could speak with the businessman investigated allegedly commissions or bites to his father, but not for any illegal matter, but as he could have addressed some other real estate intermediary. This, questioned about the Apartment on the Paseo de la Castellana That, according to a contract that did not bear fruit and appears in the case against Ábalos, Víctor de Aldama would have offered to rent the former minister with a purchase option.

“Unfortunate situation”

Víctor Ábalos declared that his father informed him of that option and told him that it was an auction floor that had a tenant inside. Hence he distrusted, but did not see the documentation of the property.

Victor Ábalos also transferred to the judge who An “unfortunate situation” is happening following his father’s open researchsince at this time it has no income of its two professional activities. He is dedicated to advising companies anywhere in the world that they want to settle in Colombia and a sports consultant.

Precisely through his professional relationship with the sport, Víctor Ábalos transmitted in the court he met Aldama in 2020, then president of the Zamora Soccer Club, because Koldo García presented it.