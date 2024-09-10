As expected, the official reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro. As this is an improved version of the hardware that is already available, Multiple games will receive an update that will allow them to make use of all the technological sections of this consoleHowever, the initial list is not that big.

According to PlayStation, 50 different titles will receive an update to run better on the PS5 Pro at launchHowever, only 13 games have been mentioned so far, where we find first and third party experiences. Here is the list:

Alan Wake 2.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Demon’s Souls.

Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Gran Turismo 7.

Hogwarts Legacy.

Horizon Forbidden West.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The Crew Motorfest.

The First Descendant.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

In the case of Gran Turismo 7we know that the title will be able to run up to 8K, and will have support for ray-tracing in 4K. At the moment it is unknown how many improvements the rest of the games will have, but we can expect higher resolution, high frame rate, and the use of advanced ray-tracingAlthough the list only consists of 13 titles, it is expected that the launch of the PS5 Pro will be accompanied by 50 experiences that will receive such an update.

We remind you that The PS5 Pro will be on sale on November 7, 2024. In related topics, you can check all the information about this console here.

Author’s Note:

Something that was clearly missing from the PS5 Pro was a new release that is capable of showing the public the true capabilities of the console. While it will be great to play Horizon Forbidden West At 4K and 60fps, this is an experience we already know. Clearly, something completely new was needed.

Via: PlayStation