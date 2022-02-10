Microsoft he could change his business model with the new changes he wants to make to his store. The company has long argued that theXbox Store it cannot be considered the same as the app stores on a PC or smartphone.

Like Apple, Microsoft gets a 30% share of digital games sold through the Xbox Store. During Epic’s lawsuit against Apple last year, the Xbox maker defended this business model but now finds itself making moves that could completely change the rules of the game, thus bringing the fees to 12%. Not only that, but Microsoft is in the process of drafting 11 principles for the Xbox Store, with some that have already been applied.

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said in the statement that he designed these principles to “ensure we provide the best possible experience for creators and customers of all sizes.” These principles apply to the Microsoft Store but not all of them apply to the Xbox Store. Specifically, the principles engage in four important areas: Quality, Security, Protection and Privacy; Responsibility; Fairness and Transparency; Developer’s Choice.

Within these principles, Microsoft promises to respect consumer privacy and support for all developers who adhere to “reasonable and transparent standards”. Apps and third-party apps must meet the same standards, and no proprietary analytics data on third-party apps will be used to compete with them.

Microsoft has also ensured that all Activision games such as Call of Duty will also arrive on PlayStation. Indeed, this franchise could even arrive on Nintendo Switch.

Source: The Verge