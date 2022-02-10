Famitsu has published the software and hardware sales rankings for the Japanese marketfor the period January 31, 2022 – February 6, 2022. La Top 10 reveals that Pokémon dominates as always, but a PS5 title was able to pop up in the middle. Finally, at the hardware level, the Xbox Series has achieved a spike in sales.

Let’s start first from the Top 10 software (total sales in brackets)

[NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 359,064 (1,783,721)

[PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 24,160 (New)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 17,503 (850,695)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,908 (4,414,111)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,448 (4,753,245)

[PS5] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 12,891 (New)

[NSW] Pokemon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 11,661 (2,494,763)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,090 (2,505,168)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,586 (7,175,552)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,286 (3,067,125)

As you can see, with the sole exception of Dying Light 2 and Minecraft, all the other games are works of Nintendo or of associates of Nintendo (The Pokèmon Company in this case). Dying Light 2 was able to break the Switch’s total dominance, although obviously its numbers don’t come close to those of Pokémon.

A character from Dying Light 2: Stay Human in a pub

Let’s look at the instead Top 10 hardware:

Switch OLED Model – 43,051 (1,120,339)

Switch – 29,913 (17,957,209)

Switch Lite – 19,488 (4,549,842)

PlayStation 5 – 15,100 (1,143,690)

Xbox Series X – 3,071 (80,054)

Xbox Series S – 2,919 (61,970)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,788 (210,536)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 264 (1,181,570)

PlayStation 4 – 8 (7,819,310)

As you can see, Xbox Series X | S it still sells far less than the Switch and PS5, but this week is a significant sales spike. We are talking about three and a half times the units sold last week and 19 times the units of the same period last year. This week the console sold 4.2% of its total on Japanese soil. PS4, on the other hand, is now at the end of its career, with 8 units sold following the 11 of the previous week.