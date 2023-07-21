The CEO of UbisoftYves Guillemot, thinks theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft be positive as it demonstrates the value that IPs have in the market and, considering the importance of King in the negotiation, confirms that the French company is making the right choice in investing in the mobile sector.

Guillemot said it during the last meeting with shareholders, where among the various questions asked there was one that asked what the CEO of the French company thinks of the now imminent marriage between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft.

“I think it’s good news that the transaction can go through, because it really shows the power of IPs and the direction the sector is taking. There will be many opportunities in the future for all companies,” said Guillemot.

“It also demonstrates the value of IPs that can be present on consoles and PC, but also on mobile devices and become global brands. It’s a fantastic opportunity. Microsoft is saying that the mobile sector in the Activision deal is important. So all the investments we’re making to be stronger in this area are in line with that.”