He was tortured to incriminate himselfSamuel’s relatives assure, one of those arrested for the bomb attack against the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office.

The State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) confirmed that a complaint was received for arbitrary detentionviolation of legality and legal certainty, against Samuel Magallanes.

Samuel’s sister, Blanca Magallanes, affirms that he was beaten and tortured to incriminate himself.

“He told us that they mistreated him, that they did beat him, that they put a bag on him so that he would blame himself. They told him that he was the only one to blame and that he blamed himself for everything, ”Blanca declared for Notisistema.

Blanca explained that her brother was at the site of the explosion because it is in charge of a rehabilitation center a few meters from where the devices detonated, so when he found out about the mishap he went to check that the inmates were okay.

He added that his brother was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday, July 12, but he did not hear from him until July 14. Samuel’s family prepares a demonstration to demand that he be released.

