This week begins with some seismic activity in Mexico City after a Microseism of magnitude 1.4 with epicenter in the Álvaro Obregón mayor's officean area frequented by low intensity earthquakes in recent months.

This earthquake occurred at 08:21:04 hours located 3 kilometers away of said demarcation, reported the National Seismological System (SSN) through its official social networks.

With a latitude of 19.37, longitude of -99.20 and depth of one kilometer, this earthquake did not generate major mobilization although some neighbors reported movement in the windows and a slight sensation.

Was there a double earthquake in CDMX, but of different magnitude?

In contrast to the SSN, early warning of earthquakes and multiple natural hazards SkyAlert reported a microseism in Álvaro Obregón in Mexico City at the same time as the federal agency although with big difference in magnitude.

And Sky Alert announced that the The earthquake was magnitude 2.1 at 8:21 a.m. this Monday, February 26 and that in fact it is related to the fails “Plateros – Mixcoac”.

With seven points of difference, neither of the two entities has modified or adjusted the intensity of the earthquake that they detected this morning in Mexico City