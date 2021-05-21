The Higher Colleges of Technology opened the door for transfer for the first semester of the next academic year, last week, for students from government higher education institutions (UAE University and Zayed University), and for high school graduates from previous years, for all students of different nationalities.

The colleges confirmed on Twitter that the opportunity for transfer for students continues until the tenth of next June, calling on students wishing to transfer to study there to submit their applications through the Ministry of Education website.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

