Quarrel it's the version L6e approved of the popular Microlinopresented to 2024 Geneva Motor Show from Micro. In collaboration with the Koelliker Groupresponsible for the import and exclusive distribution in Italy, this new variant maintains an autonomy of up to 180kmwith a maximum speed limited to 45 km/h. The Microlino Lite can be driven from 14 yearswith the AM driving license.

Microlino Lite maintains the dimensions of 2,519 mm in length, 1,473 mm in width and 1,501 mm in height. The Lite version is approved light quadricycle (from 571 to 600 kilos including the battery).

Compared to the original version, the Lite retains the unique design but introduces distinctive elements, such as a fresh combination of contemporary colors and lively details in orange which give the vehicle an energetic touch. Microlino is also available in colours Venice Blue and Berlin Anthracite.

Battery, autonomy and charging

Microlino Lite L6e is characterized by its self-supporting bodywork made of high-strength steel. The basic autonomy is approx 100kmextendable up to 180km depending on the battery capacity, which can be from 5.5 or 11 kWhof the NMC type.

This battery powers an electric motor from 6 kW (8 HP)which reaches a maximum peak of 9 kW (12 HP). The battery can be recharged respectively in two or four hours to go from 0 to 80% autonomy. Inside, the vehicle is equipped with sunroof and a large trunk 230 litres.

Price

Microlino Lite is available in dealerships in Koelliker Group starting April 2024, with a base price of 17,900 euros.

Microlino Lite L6e TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUE Power 6 kW / 9 kW peak Full speed 45 km/h Autonomy 100km / 180km Drums 5.5 kWh or 11 kWh Battery Type Lithium-Ion (NMC/NCA) Charging power (type 2) 2.2 kW Charging time 0 – 80% : 2h (5.5 kWh) 0 – 80% : 4h (11 kWh) Weight 420 kg (excluding battery) 571 kg incl. battery (5.5 kWh) 600kg incl. battery (11 kWh) Dimensions Length: 2,519 mm Width: 1,473 mm Height: 1,501 mm Seats 2 Trunk volume 230 l Vehicle category L6e Heating Included (1.8 kW PTC), rear window heating Microlino Lite L6e technical data sheet

