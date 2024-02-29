Putin said that the Russian Federation will soon demonstrate Sarmat missiles on combat duty

The Russian army used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles in battles during a special operation. According to Head of State Vladimir Putin, the equipment has confirmed its characteristics.

The Kinzhal hypersonic aviation complex has not only been put into service, but is also used with high efficiency to hit particularly important targets during a special military operation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Zircon hypersonic strike complex was also used in combat, the president noted, adding that the system is operational.

Missiles were recognized as the most dangerous Russian weapon

In January, the general director of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation (KTRV) Boris Obnosov said that the Zircon missile is capable of penetrating almost any missile defense (BMD)

In my opinion, today Zircon is the weapon that allows us to say that we can overcome any enemy defense See also Head of State receives Ebrahim Raisi's invitation to visit Iran Boris ObnosovGeneral Director of KTRV

And the American publication Military Watch Magazine called the “Dagger”, developed for the MiG-31 fighter, one of the most dangerous Russian missiles used in the special operation zone.

The Zircon hypersonic missile was developed at the Reutov military-industrial complex NPO Mashinostroeniya. In the fall of 2021, it was reported that the first tests of a missile from an underwater carrier, the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk, had begun.

The first serial “Sarmatians” were delivered to the troops

The first serial Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles have been delivered to the troops, and soldiers will soon demonstrate them in their base areas on duty, Putin promised.

On February 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during a working meeting with President Putin, stated that work on the production of “Sarmatov” was being completed. In January, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said that the country had prepared silo launchers for putting on combat duty the Yars, Avangard and Sarmat strategic missile systems.

According to military expert Vasily Dandykin, it is impossible to repel an attack by a strategic missile system with a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. He emphasized that the Sarmat complex has no analogues in the world.

This is a unique complex that allows us, in the event of enemy aggression, to strike him with a blow that will be impossible to repel. Vasily Dandykinreserve captain first rank

“Sarmat” is a silo-based strategic missile system designed to replace the Soviet R-36M2 Voevoda missiles. It was developed since the early 2000s by specialists of JSC State Missile Center named after. V.P. Makeev,” the first rocket launch took place on April 20, 2022.