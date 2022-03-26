The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “butcher” during a visit by the US president to a Ukrainian refugee camp in Warsaw (Poland).

The president thus answered a question from the press that accompanied him about the situation of Ukrainian refugees in the National Stadium camp in the Polish capital, CNN reports.

This statement comes after the US president described Putin for the second time as a “war criminal” during the beginning of his visit to the country. The first time he did so, in the middle of the month, the Kremlin considered them “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Also almost a week and a half ago, Biden described the Russian president as a “murderous dictator” and “pure thug.”

Biden has specified that he is in Poland to see the humanitarian crisis “first-hand”, although he has regretted that he cannot do so from Ukraine.

Shortly after, the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, once again criticized Biden’s language.

“A head of state must maintain sobriety,” Peskov told the TASS agency. “Every time personal insults of this kind occur, the window of opportunity for our bilateral relations becomes smaller, and we have to be aware of it,” he added.

Finally, Peskov declared himself surprised at such accusations made by someone who, he indicated, “called at the time to bomb Yugoslavia.”