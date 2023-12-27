TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



The Michigan Supreme Court refused this Wednesday, December 27, to hear a case that sought to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the presidential primaries, for the Republican Party, in that northern state of the country. The ruling comes after on December 19, the Colorado high court determined that the former president is not eligible as a presidential candidate, due to his alleged responsibility in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Victory for Donald Trump in a state, in the middle of his long list of disputes in the judicial courts.

Michigan's highest court refused to disqualify the controversial political leader from the ballot in that state's primary elections, ahead of the 2024 presidential vote.

The Supreme Court of that northern state refused to apply the clause of the 14th amendment of the US Constitution, which denies eligibility to those involved in an insurrection case.

The court's justices indicated that they will not hear an appeal from four Michigan voters who sought to exclude the former president from the conservative caucus primaries, scheduled for February 27 of next year.

The reason for the complaint? his alleged role in the assault on the Capitol, when a mob of his supporters violated the heart of American democracy, on January 6, 2021. At that time, Democratic and Republican legislators confirmed the victory at the polls of now President Joe Biden , against whom Trump lost re-election. Since then, the controversial tycoon-turned-politician has insisted without evidence that he was the victim of a “fraud.”

The plaintiffs argued that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, could not serve as president under a provision of Magna Carta, which bars people from holding office if they engage in “insurrection or rebellion” after taking the oath of office to the United States. .

But the Michigan Supreme Court considered it unfeasible to rule on the matter. “We are not convinced that the issues presented should be reviewed by this Court,” the justices said in a brief statement.

As expected, the candidate to return to the Oval Office welcomed that state's decision. Through his social network Truth Social, he assured that the court “strongly and legitimately denied” the “desperate Democratic attempt” to remove him from the electoral race in Michigan.

For his part, the lawyer for the voters who sued, Mark Brewer, said that “the Court's decision is disappointing, but we will continue, at a later stage, to try to defend this critical constitutional provision designed to protect our republic.”

The position of the Michigan court contrasts drastically with the Colorado high court, which in an unprecedented ruling on December 17 disqualified the former head of state from the upcoming primaries in that state. The former president promised to appeal that verdict to the United States Supreme Court.

But Trump faces numerous lawsuits in court, some related to the assault on the Capitol and his attempts to annul the results of the last presidential elections, which threaten his new aspiration to the Executive.

The cases against Trump, as he tries to return to the Presidency

The Michigan and Colorado cases are among dozens of lawsuits hoping to keep Trump's name off state ballots. In particular, they point to the so-called insurrection clause that prevents anyone who “engages in a rebellion” against the Constitution from holding office.

Unlike 14th Amendment challenges filed in other states, Michigan is considered one of the key states that will likely decide the outcome of the general election.

Trump has also been charged in Georgia with alleged election interference, for his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election, but has not yet been directly charged with insurrection, for the January 6 attack.

Although he previously pleaded not guilty, only in Georgia the Republican leader He is accused of 13 crimes. These include violating Georgia's racketeering law, soliciting violation of oath by a public official, conspiracy to impersonate a public official, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and issuing false statements and documents.

FILE-Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Durham, NH. AP – Reba Saldanha

Faced with these allegations, a foreseeable ruling by the United States Supreme Court could resolve the issue of Donald Trump's eligibility at the national level to continue his race for the White House.

The 77-year-old leader, born in New York, also faces other judicial processes, although not related to his candidacy, they keep him facing the judicial courts while trying to return to the Presidency.

Among them are his alleged attempts to illegally retain classified records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, after leaving the White House and trying to obstruct Justice, whose trial is scheduled for May 20.

With Reuters, AP and local media