A statement from the ministry said that Paris “categorically denies the allegations made by Azerbaijan to justify its decision” regarding the French diplomats accused of carrying out activities “incompatible with their status.”

Agence France-Presse reported that the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to France on Wednesday to inform her of the decision.

On Tuesday, Baku expressed “a strong protest against the actions of two French embassy employees in conflict with their diplomatic status,” and gave them 48 hours to leave the country.

In recent months, Azerbaijan has accused France of “destabilizing” the Caucasus region by providing aid to Armenia, Baku's rival of which Paris is a historic supporter.

Last November, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Paris of encouraging “new wars” by arming Armenia.