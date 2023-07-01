That weak, skinny boy couldn’t have done it all by himself. This is what the parents of Michelle Causo, who was killed at 17, think

The family members of Michelle Causo they are convinced that the 17-year-old could not have done it all by himself and that someone helped him dispose of the lifeless body of their beloved child.

From the investigations, for now, no elements have emerged that could lead to a alleged accomplice. According to authorities, Michelle Causo went to the 17-year-old’s home that morning. They were just friends and it is not clear why they met. Michelle had a boyfriend and many many friends, for whom she was always present and ready to give her help.

She had reassured the family, she would be back just before lunch and would cooked for grandfather Elio. That grandfather who had recently lost his wife and to whom she was very close. However, she never returned and when her parents called her, she did not answer her phone.

The mother said she met the boy who ended her daughter’s life. She knew they were just friends and she thought it polite and calmmaybe a little too much. She is now convinced that she couldn’t have done it all by herself. Tiny and thin, how was she going to get rid of Michelle?

That boy couldn’t have done it all by himself, there must be an accomplice. They massacred her, now I just want justice. I met him two or three times, a very polite boy, more than necessary. A weak boy, so much so that I told my daughter how cute he is. On Wednesday she left the house at 11 and already at ten to one we couldn’t find her. She had the phone off the hook.

The two parents are certain that Michelle would never have argued about money, she had a big heart. They think she may have it rejected and that he didn’t accept it. She had a boyfriend for about two years who is now desperate.