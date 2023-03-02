The former reality girl made a mea culpa and confessed that she paid the expenses of her previous boyfriends Erick Sabater, Kevin Blow and Giuseppe Benignini, the ‘Little Prince’.

Nothing was saved. Michelle Soifer was once again in the public eye due to her previous romances full of controversy. And it is that the singer gave a revealing interview to the channel YouTube Flowing, in which he ruled on his ex-lovers Erick Sabater, Kevin Blow and Giuseppe Benignini, who have been called “kept” many times. The former reality girl had denied these accusations in the past, until now.

What did Michelle Soifer say?

The also dancer spoke about her previous love relationships. In this way, she confessed that she kept her couples and that it is a mistake that she would not make again.

“What I would never do again is keep a manYes, never again. That already gives me public shame,” said the urban music performer in the promotional video of the interview that will be broadcast today, Wednesday, March 1, at 7:00 p.m.

Added to it, Giani Portugal, the host of the digital program, asked Michelle what had been the most expensive gift she gave to one of her ex-boyfriends. However, the influencer did not want to answer this question, but she did admit complicated episodes that she experienced together with her previous relationships.

“I experienced very ugly, strong moments, I do not wish it on any woman… I know that there are many women who experience moments like this,” Soifer lamented.

Michelle Soifer makes a revealing confession to Jazmín Pinedo: “‘China’, I like your boyfriend”

The popular ‘Chinita’ He could not hide his astonishment and exclaimed: “Grab her.” Likewise, she asked the interpreter to finish her sentence and clarify the situation amid nervous laughter at the statement made by her former reality rival.

Given this, Michelle Soifer He stated again that he likes Jazmín Pinedo’s partner for the tenderness and the image that he projects next to the driver. In that same sense, the artist rebuked the production for the “mockery” attitude they had before such a confession.