According to World Health OrganizationTheOnly a quarter of countries worldwide have a strategy to support people with dementia and their families. In a report published in 2021, the organization estimated that more than 55 million people (8.1% of women and 5.4% of men over 65) are living with the disease.

In a study to be presented at the 75thth American Academy of Neurology annual meeting in Boston, epidemiologist Pamela Rist spoke about habits that can be adopted to prevent dementia and decrease the chances of developing conditions:

be active;

have a better diet;

maintain a healthy weight;

do not smoke;

maintain normal blood pressure;

control cholesterol;

and having low blood sugar in middle age.

The tips come from research that will be at the Academy meeting. The US study involved 13,720 women with an average age of 54 years at baseline. “The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices in midlife can lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life,” Pamela explains to The Guardianwho had access to the study.

Decline in memory, particularly short-term memory, is the most common early symptom of dementia.

Similar measures are advocated by the WHO. “Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but staying active, eating well, participating in social activities and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can lower the risk of dementia”, informs the organization in a preventive campaign.