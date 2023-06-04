Ample space is being devoted these days to the case of Giulia Tramontano. We recall that the 29-year-old, seven months pregnant, was killed by her partner Alessandro Impegnatiello. There are many characters from the show who wanted to express their thoughts on this sad story. After the outburst of Sonia Bruganelli, too Michelle Hunziker she wanted to have her say by launching an appeal to all women.

Michelle Hunziker has chosen her Instagram page to address a sweet thought to Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impegnatiello. We recall that the presenter has always been very close to the issue of violence against women, so much so that she, together with the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, founded an association in defense of women who suffer violence.

These were the words with which the presenter of Strip the News commented on the sad case of Giulia Tramontano:

And like everyone, I can’t help but think of Giulia and her family. To Giulia and the child she was carrying, a pregnancy in the seventh month… The phenomenon of feminicide continues undaunted, as if nothing had happened. There is a lot of talk, a lot of communication and a lot of battles going on. Surely many things have moved, however, like everyone else, I want to appeal to all women: please, prevention is everything.

And, continuing, Michelle Hunziker he then added:

Try to understand the first alarm bells, try to make yourself respected, don’t be belittled and above all don’t go to the “last appointment”. Clarification, sometimes, can be fatal .

Finally, concluding, the presenter said: