Alessandro Impagnetiello’s message to Giulia Tramontano

To strengthen his alibi and try to mislead the investigators, Alessandro Impagnatiello wrote a message on Giulia Tramontano’s cell phone four days after having murdered her.

According to what it reveals The Republicin fact, on May 31 the young man wrote: “We are on the 4th day (from the disappearance, ed), stop it with this story and beat it, I beg you”.

The days prior to the crime, however, on WhatsApp the killer and the victim have an argument over the other girlfriend of the barman.

Indeed, on 25 May, Giulia Tramontano, having now discovered her boyfriend’s parallel life, wrote: “Accept my decision and let’s end the discussion. I don’t want any more discussions, frustrations, anxieties and continuous anger, leave me alone. I’m not happy and I would like to find my peace of mind, that’s enough. We share a house as long as necessary”.

Words to which Impagnetiello replies as follows: “And do you want to find peace of mind by putting me aside? Do you really want to divide us even before giving birth to a child? Do you want him to be born with two separate parents? What a mother are you!!! But what are you asking? But does it seem normal to you to talk like this with a baby in your belly? Tell me!”.

“Important that you are a good father. I think to myself, don’t worry. It doesn’t seem normal for a person to reach this limit after repeating the same thing a thousand times. I warned and warned several times, no one has ever listened to me, it’s always an eternal struggle. I don’t want to fight and live an unfulfilled life with the wrong person. I don’t trust you and never will. By now the vase is broken and I don’t want to fix it” is Giulia’s answer to which he replies: “It doesn’t do you any honor to talk like this, not at all”.