Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro commented on this Wednesday (11.jan.2023) the report of the The State of S. Paulo about the list of visits to her at Palácio da Alvorada, to which the newspaper had access. In your profile On Instagram, Michelle wrote: “just making a correction: the ‘hairdresser’ is my manicurist”.

On Wednesday, the vehicle released a list of the main visits to the ex-president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from December 2021 to December 2022. During his term, the former chief executive imposed 100-year secrecy on data.

Here is Michelle’s post:

According to the list, the director of Accessibility and Support for People with Disabilities at the Ministry of Education, Nídia Limeira de Sá, was the most frequent visitor to Alvorada. She would have gone to the official residence 51 times in the period.

Next, the records mention 31 visits by Pastor Claudir Machado to the former First Lady.

Hairdresser Juliene Cunha, mentioned by Michelle as her manicurist, was 24 times at Alvorada.

100 YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY

Upon taking office on January 1, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) revoked, in 2 decrees, rules created during the Bolsonaro administration that increased the secrecy of government documents.

Lula signed an order that orders the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) to reassess, within 30 days, Bolsonaro’s decisions that imposed secrecy on documents and information from the public administration.

In addition to visits to Michelle, the former president imposed secrecy on meetings with pastors, the administrative process against Eduardo Pazuello, his vaccination card, data from Carlos Bolsonaro and Eduardo Bolsonaro’s access badges to the Planalto Palace and their daughter’s enrollment Laura, 12 years old, at Colégio Militar de Brasília.