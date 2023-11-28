Does the Michelin Guide reward the restaurants in the city where the gala is held?

Since 2010, when Michelin decided to award the stars during a gala, no restaurant has received the third star at home, although it does not mean that none will fall on this occasion.

The third one from El Celler de Can Roca fell in Madrid, the one from Cenador de Amós was given in Seville, it was in Lisbon where Dani García received it, in Girona the one from Lasarte was announced, in Tenerife it went to Jordi Cruz and Ángel León, while in Toledo it was received by Atrio and Cocina Hermanos Torres. Furthermore, it was at the Valencia gala when two of them fell at once at Smoked Room, Dani García’s restaurant in Madrid.

According to these precedents, it should be ruled out that some candidates, who already have two, such as Enjoy or Miramar, get a third star.

But will Albert Adrià get two at once? He is an Enigma.