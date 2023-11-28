













The Game Awards will make changes to the reveal of trailers by controlling the hyper of the presentation









Video games are already waiting to get their respective awards, which range from best sound and story to best game of the year. The Game Awards prepares to deliver the 2023 awards; to, in this way, recognize the work of the industry.

However, this is not the only thing we see at the event, in recent years great expectations have also been created because The Game Awards presents completely new trailers or releases information that has not been revealed before, on any platform and without even sparking rumors.

Source: The Game Awards

Nevertheless, This year’s event includes this type of surprising and highly appreciated information as part of the video game content, Due to this, the presentation format will change, instead of promoting it as a “world premiere”; The data will be processed on a more daily basis, below is what was commented on it:

“We often put out those cards: ‘World premiere, world premiere.’ But, we’re moving away from that just because I think everything is [confuso, es] like ‘Is this a first look? Is it an advertisement?’ […] “So [optaremos por] treating everything like great gaming content.”

So don’t be scared, We will continue to have the trailers and the succulent information, only this time it will not be underrepresented.

We recommend you: The Game Awards: these are the GOTY nominees and we tell you why you should play them

The Game Awards: When will it be held?

On December 7, 2023, the most important awards event in the video game industry will take place.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)